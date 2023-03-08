In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.2 PS PS