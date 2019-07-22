Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|58 Nm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|BS4
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹93,400
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,400
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,007
|₹2,739