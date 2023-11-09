In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less