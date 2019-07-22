Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|124.45 cc
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|52 mm
|Emission Type
|BS4
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹93,400
|₹1,17,300
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,400
|₹1,02,483
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,198
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,619
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,007
|₹2,521