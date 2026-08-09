In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.78 PS PS