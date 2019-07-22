HT Auto
Hero Xtreme200r vs Vespa VXL 125

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
199.6 cc124.45 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
66.5 mm52 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,13,342
RTO
09,067
Insurance
06,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,778
