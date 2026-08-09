In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.77 PS PS