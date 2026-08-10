In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm