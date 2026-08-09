In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS