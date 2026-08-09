In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS