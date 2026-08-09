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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs Elegante 150

Hero Xtreme200r vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Elegante 150
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 93,400₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc149 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L7.4 L
Length
2062 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1290 mm
Height
1106 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
778 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km
Max Speed
114 Kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
199.6 cc149.5 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
07,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0073,361

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