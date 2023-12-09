In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less