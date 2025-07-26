In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS