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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs NTORQ 125

Hero Xtreme200r vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 93,400₹ 82,500
Mileage40 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124.8 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L5.8 L
Length
2062 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1285 mm
Height
1106 mm1164 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg111 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
778 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph-
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
199.6 cc124.8 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
BS4-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No21 L
Passenger Footrest
No-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40097,834
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40082,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
06,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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