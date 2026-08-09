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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs Jupiter 125

Hero Xtreme200r vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Jupiter 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 93,400₹ 78,100
Mileage40 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124.8 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L5.1 L
Length
2062 mm1852 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1275 mm
Height
1106 mm1168 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm765 mm
Width
778 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph95 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc124.8 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No33 L
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40090,380
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40078,100
RTO
06,248
Insurance
06,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0071,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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