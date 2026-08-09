In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.15 PS PS