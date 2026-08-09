In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|7.88 PS PS