In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.