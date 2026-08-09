In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Xtreme200r vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Iqube
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours