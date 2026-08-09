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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Hero Xtreme200r vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 93,400₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc159.7 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Engine View
Front Left View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12 L
Length
2062 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1357 mm
Height
1106 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg143 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
778 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph114 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Displacement
199.6 cc159.7 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm62 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Type-
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,18,690
RTO
09,495
Insurance
010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,984

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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