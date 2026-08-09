In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|17.55 PS PS