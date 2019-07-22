HT Auto
Hero Xtreme200r vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Displacement
199.6 cc159.7 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm62 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,07,315
RTO
08,585
Insurance
08,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,681
Verdict

