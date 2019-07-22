Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|159.7 cc
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|62 mm
|Emission Type
|BS4
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹93,400
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,400
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,007
|₹2,588