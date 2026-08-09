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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs Apache RTR 160

Hero Xtreme200r vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Apache rtr 160
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 93,400₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc159.7 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12 L
Length
2062 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1300 mm
Height
1106 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
778 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph107 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc159.7 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
MFLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,12,190
RTO
08,975
Insurance
011,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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