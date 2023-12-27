In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less