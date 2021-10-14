Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme200r vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40075,373
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40065,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
05,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0071,620

