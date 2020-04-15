In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at 68,106 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less