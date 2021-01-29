Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme200r vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
₹93,400*
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹1.21 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm56 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
08,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0073,202

