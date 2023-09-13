In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less