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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hero Xtreme200r vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 93,400₹ 88,376
Mileage40 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L5.5 L
Length
2062 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1265 mm
Height
1106 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg110 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
778 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph95 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc124 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
66.5 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No21.5 L
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40088,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
06,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,264

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