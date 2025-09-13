In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.7 PS PS