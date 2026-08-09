In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS