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Hero Xtreme200r vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme200r vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Rv400
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 93,400₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L-
Length
2062 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1350 mm
Height
1106 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm814 mm
Width
778 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
500 Km150 km
Max Speed
114 Kmph85 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm170 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeLightweight Single cradle Frame
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock SuspensionMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeUpside Down Forks
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
05,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0073,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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