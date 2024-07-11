In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme200r vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Rv400
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes