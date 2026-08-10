In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Xtreme200r vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-