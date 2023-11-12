In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less