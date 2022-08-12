Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs Epluto 7G

Hero Xtreme200r vs PURE EV Epluto 7G

In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
STD
₹83,999*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40083,999
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40083,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0071,805

    Latest News

    Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased its upcoming model, which is expected to be the new Activa 7G scooter, ahead of launch.
    Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon
    12 Aug 2022
    Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
    Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
    5 Oct 2023
    The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
    Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
    11 May 2023
    Honda Activa new model looks identical to the outgoing one, but comes with distinctive cosmetic and feature updates.
    Honda confirms new Activa, teaser image reveals the complete silhouette
    14 Aug 2022
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
