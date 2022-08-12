In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less