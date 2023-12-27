In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less