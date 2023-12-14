Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme200r vs Ola Electric S1 Pro

In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
S1 Pro
Ola Electric S1 Pro
Gen 1
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm58 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,48,758
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,39,999
RTO
00
Insurance
08,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0073,197

