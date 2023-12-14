In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less