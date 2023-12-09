In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less