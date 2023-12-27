In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Merico Electric Merico Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Merico Electric Merico Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Evanka Price starts at 62,505 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Evanka in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Merico Evanka has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less