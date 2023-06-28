Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme200r vs M2GO X1

In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
X1
M2GO X1
STD
₹94,500*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40094,500
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40094,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,031

