In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the M2GO Civitas Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Civitas has a range of up to 120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less