Hero Xtreme200r or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.