In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less