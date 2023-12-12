In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less