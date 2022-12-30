In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less