Xtreme200r vs Kabira Hermes 75

Hero Xtreme200r vs Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40092,880
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40089,600
RTO
03,280
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0071,996

