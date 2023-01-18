In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less