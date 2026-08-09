In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS