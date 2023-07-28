In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less