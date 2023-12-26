In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less