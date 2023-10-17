In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less