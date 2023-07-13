In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less