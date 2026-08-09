In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|7.95 PS PS