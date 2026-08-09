In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|7.84 PS PS