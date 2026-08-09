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Hero Xtreme200r vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 93,400₹ 74,369
Mileage40 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc109.51 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L5.3 L
Length
2062 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1260 mm
Height
1106 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm764 mm
Width
778 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph85 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc109.51 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
66.5 mm47 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock Suspension3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
No18 L
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40086,446
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40074,369
RTO
05,949
Insurance
06,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0071,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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