Hero Xtreme200r vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc109.51 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
66.5 mm47 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,40087,852
Ex-Showroom Price
93,40075,347
RTO
06,528
Insurance
05,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0071,888

