In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less