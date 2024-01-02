In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less