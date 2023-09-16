In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Xtreme200r or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less