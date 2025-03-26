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Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Yzf r15 v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc155 cc
Power15 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Length
2029 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg142 kg
Height
1052 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm815 mm
Width
793 mm725 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
163.2 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Bore
57.3 mm58 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeDeltabox
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,56,700
RTO
8,68013,066
Insurance
11,41510,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6833,919

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Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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