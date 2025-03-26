In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS