In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS