Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.2 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. Xtreme 160R vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r R15 v4 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.22 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 55.47 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 163 cc 155 cc Power 15.2 PS PS 18.4 PS PS