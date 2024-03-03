Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Xtreme 160R vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r R15 v4
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.22 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage55.47 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity163 cc155 cc
Power15.2 PS PS18.4 PS PS
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
100 Million Limited Edition
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,8372,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,0901,81,700
RTO
9,42714,536
Insurance
9,41511,745
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8984,470

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    Royal Enfield will offer Explorer V4 in three different colour schemes.
    Royal Enfield Explorer V4 riding jacket launched at 11,500. Check what's new
    29 Feb 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     