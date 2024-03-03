In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.2 PS PS & 14 Nm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.47 kmpl
|55.20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|15.2 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS